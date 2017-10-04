Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
  • Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS) shares dipped 35.6 percent to $1.97 after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares dipped 26.1 percent to $4.48 after jumping 301.32 percent on Tuesday.
  • TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares fell 20.2 percent to $22.75.
  • Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares tumbled 18.2 percent to $3.76 after the company announced plans to acquire CompuCom for $1 billion and lowered its FY17 adjusted operating income outlook.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares declined 18 percent to $6.15. Stronebridge Biopharma priced offering of 4 million shares at $6.25 per share.
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 17.8 percent to $2.79.
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares fell 17.3 percent to $14.48 after dropping 2.51 percent on Tuesday.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) declined 13.5 percent to $16.28 after Mylan reported the FDA approval of first generic for Copaxone.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $4.30 after climbing 33.61 percent on Tuesday.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 10.5 percent to $2.53.
  • Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) shares declined 10.1 percent to $ 45.20 after the company issued an update of impacts to the third quarter results.
  • MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) shares fell 9.1 percent to $7.89.
  • Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) declined 8.3 percent to $16.90. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste from Buy to Hold.
  • Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $107.81.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) fell 6 percent to $43.50. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Winnebago from Buy to Hold.
  • Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares declined 5.5 percent to $5.56 after rising 61.98 percent on Tuesday.
  • Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) dropped 4.1 percent to $76.06. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from Buy to Hold.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 3.7 percent to $1.02. Globus Maritime reported a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $3.636 million.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLSN + CLW)

Celsion Lower In Volatile Session
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SQNS
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.