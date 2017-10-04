18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS) shares dipped 35.6 percent to $1.97 after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares dipped 26.1 percent to $4.48 after jumping 301.32 percent on Tuesday.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares fell 20.2 percent to $22.75.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares tumbled 18.2 percent to $3.76 after the company announced plans to acquire CompuCom for $1 billion and lowered its FY17 adjusted operating income outlook.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares declined 18 percent to $6.15. Stronebridge Biopharma priced offering of 4 million shares at $6.25 per share.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 17.8 percent to $2.79.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares fell 17.3 percent to $14.48 after dropping 2.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) declined 13.5 percent to $16.28 after Mylan reported the FDA approval of first generic for Copaxone.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $4.30 after climbing 33.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 10.5 percent to $2.53.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) shares declined 10.1 percent to $ 45.20 after the company issued an update of impacts to the third quarter results.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) shares fell 9.1 percent to $7.89.
- Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) declined 8.3 percent to $16.90. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste from Buy to Hold.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $107.81.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) fell 6 percent to $43.50. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Winnebago from Buy to Hold.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares declined 5.5 percent to $5.56 after rising 61.98 percent on Tuesday.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) dropped 4.1 percent to $76.06. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from Buy to Hold.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 3.7 percent to $1.02. Globus Maritime reported a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $3.636 million.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...