Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, October 3, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:52:03 pm: MAT Mattel Nov 17 $16 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 980 @ $1.326 vs 97 OI; Ref=$15.685

3:34:18 pm: AAPL Apple Nov 10 $165 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 729 @ $1.531 vs 290 OI; Ref=$154.59

2:47:51 pm: MA Mastercard Jan, 2019 $200 Calls at the Bid: 577 @ $0.921 vs 27 OI; Ref=$143.055

2:25:29 pm: WMT Wal-Mart Oct 20 $76 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 989 @ $0.631 vs 530 OI; Ref=$79.16

2:01:16 pm: NOW Service Now Oct 20 $112 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 807 @ $0.651 vs 73 OI; Ref=$118.24

1:59:57 pm: MU Micron Nov 3 $37 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $4.151 vs 346 OI; Ref=$40.405

12:51:44 pm: MU Micron Dec 15 $43 Calls at the Ask: 555 @ $1.821 vs 301 OI; Ref=$40.2855

12:43:34 pm: MGM MGM Nov 3 $30.5 Puts Sweep (17) at the Bid: 708 @ $0.981 vs 7 OI; Ref=$30.87

12:39:57 pm: DAL Delta Airlines Oct 20 $50.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1260 @ $1.02 vs 1 OI; Ref=$51.0

12:24:31 pm: EXPE Expedia Oct 20 $143 Puts Above Ask!: 500 @ $1.94 vs 130 OI; Ref=$146.46

11:21:51 am: VRX Valeant Oct 13 $14.5 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.551 vs 128 OI; Ref=$14.26

11:08:12 am: SEAS SeaWorld Nov 17 $15 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 738 @ $0.5 vs 10 OI; Ref=$13.59

11:04:43 am: GM GM Jan 19 $44 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $1.601 vs 655 OI; Ref=$43.295

10:47:30 am: TSN Tyson Nov 17 $67.5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 830 @ $0.95 vs 653 OI; Ref=$71.53

10:25:07 am: SEAS SeaWorld Oct 20 $12 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 987 @ $1.795 vs 304 OI; Ref=$13.56

10:20:32 am: VZ Verizon Oct 13 $50 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 2260 @ $0.29 vs 1494 OI; Ref=$49.98

10:02:13 am: JBLU JetBlue Nov 17 $20 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2995 @ $0.551 vs 296 OI; Ref=$19.11

9:56:01 am: NEWR New Relic Nov 17 $60 Calls at the Ask: 800 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$50.8

9:55:39 am: VRX Valeant Oct 13 $14.5 Calls Sweep (9) at the Bid: 2500 @ $0.55 vs 1496 OI; Ref=$14.7

9:52:16 am: F Ford Oct 20 $12.5 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.131 vs 3784 OI; Ref=$12.225

