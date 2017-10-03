Expand Your Biotech, Data Center, Oil Portfolios With This Week's IPOs

This week’s initial public offerings include just three firms, one of which adds to an already expansive class of traded biotechs and two of which lend diversity to the pharma-heavy field.

Here’s a look at the slim slate:

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) will issue 10 million shares at $10 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The “blank check” company launched this year under the sponsorship of Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc with the purpose of acquiring energy-related business.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) will issue nearly 6.67 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Boston, Rhythm develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for genetic metabolic disorders, including obesity.

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will issue 31.25 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The technology-infrastructure firm designs devices for and operates three domestic and two international data centers.

