20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares surged 70 percent to $2.39 after the company reported worldwide license of PSMA-617 from ABX GmbH.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares gained 33.9 percent to $4.06.
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares jumped 29.5 percent to $5.05 after falling 2.50 percent on Friday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares climbed 27.6 percent to $3.19 after surging 31.58 percent on Friday. SRAX reported the acquisition of OpenDSP's Demand-Side Platform.
- Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ: QTRH) jumped 23.5 percent to $1.63 after the company updated Q3 guidance. The company expects Q3 sales of $72.5 million to $82.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $56 million.
- Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares gained 23 percent to $2.78. Alphatec named Patrick Miles as Executive Chairman and Quentin Blackford as a member of the Board.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) rose 20.6 percent to $11.25 after the company disclosed Friday that it remains in active discussions with multiple parties.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) jumped 18.5 percent to $3.01 after the company issued an update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 14.8 percent to $3.02 after falling 24.86 percent on Friday. ITUS reported the completion of at-the-market offering.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) jumped 14.8 percent to $2.43 after falling 4.93 percent on Friday.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares rose 14 percent to $10.43.
- Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) shares gained 12.2 percent to $35.77. The U.S. Court Of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that Trinity Industries did not commit fraud.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) climbed 11.5 percent to $5.13 after gaining 5.75 percent on Friday.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares rose 11 percent to $5.00.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares surged 10.3 percent to $50.15 after climbing 23.24 percent on Friday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 7.2 percent to $13.60 after surging 16.74 percent on Friday.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) rose 6.7 percent to $6.40. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Myomo with a Buy rating.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 6.1 percent to $48.10. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 4.4 percent to $56.78 as the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ADCETRIS in frontline advanced Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 3.5 percent to $121.54. Goldman Sachs upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
