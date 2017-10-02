Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Sept. 26-Oct. 1: Nordstrom, US Concrete, Ecolab And More

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday. September 29. through Sunday. October 1, 2017.

Abbott, Alere Merger Set To Close Friday October, 3rd 2017

The Closing:

Alere Inc (NYSE: ALR) announced Friday that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) acquisition of Alere will close on October 3, 2017. All necessary regulatory clearances have been receives for closing and Alere's common will cease trading on the NYSE stock before the market open on October 3, 2017.

Alere shares closed Friday at $50.99, up 25 cents.

US Concrete to Acquire Polaris Materials for C$3.40/Share in Cash

The Deal:

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) announced it has entered into an agreement with Polaris Materials Corporation (OTC: POLMF), under which U.S. Concrete will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Polaris for C$3.40 per share in cash. Due to the superior offer from USCR, Polaris has terminated the previously announced arrangement agreement between Polaris, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vulcan dated August 25, 2017.

U.S. Concrete closed at $76.30, up $0.70.

Ecolab to Acquire Georgia-Pacific Paper Chemicals Business

The Deal:

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) signed an agreement to acquire the paper chemicals business, which supplies differentiated products and applications that provide strength, softness and durability to paper, from Georgia-Pacific. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year, were not disclosed.

Ecolab closed at $128.61, down 66 cents.

CRH Near Acquisition of Suwannee American Cement for $750M

The Rumor:

CRH Plc (ADR) (NYSE: CRH) is close to a deal to acquire Suwannee American Cement LLC from Votorantim Cimentos SA and Anderson Columbia Co. for $750 million, according to a report from Bloomberg on Sunday. An agreement could be announced this week.

CRH closed at $37.86, up 58 cents.

Nordstrom Going Private Talks Could Fall Apart

The Rumor:

Talks aimed at taking Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) private are said to be at risk of collapsing, according to a report from the New York Post on Sunday. The Nordstrom family has been having difficulty securing financing for the deal, which could be valued at $10 billion, due to the recent Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy filing, sources said.

Leonard Green had been in talks to finance $1 billion and was expecting to make a decision by the end of September, a source said

Nordstrom closed at $47.15, down $0.25.

