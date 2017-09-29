Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:18:36 pm: EXPD Expeditors Oct 20 $60 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 804 @ $0.7 vs 51 OI; Ref=$59.78

2:32:43 pm: TMUS T-Mobile Oct 20 $57 Puts at the Ask: 12500 @ $0.25 vs 49 OI; Ref=$61.575

2:24:44 pm: FIT FitBit Oct 27 $6.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2607 @ $0.71 vs 889 OI; Ref=$6.955

2:17:27 pm: OCLR Oclaro Oct 6 $9 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 819 @ $0.5 vs 135 OI; Ref=$8.6

2:15:53 pm: SGMS Scientific Games Nov 17 $40 Calls Sweep (35) at the Bid: 840 @ $7.2 vs 9 OI; Ref=$45.75 Signals 2:13:00 pm:

1:55:11 pm: TIVO TIVO Oct 20 $21 Calls at the Ask: 2100 @ $0.35 vs 124 OI; Ref=$19.75

1:03:32 pm: RIG Transocean Oct 20 $10 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 2322 @ $0.161 vs 1041 OI; Ref=$10.7

12:42:32 pm: CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Oct 6 $17.5 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 1502 @ $0.205 vs 597 OI; Ref=$16.8592

11:37:34 am: AXL American Axle Nov 17 $17 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $0.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.555

11:03:52 am: MOMO MOMO Oct 20 $31.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 505 @ $1.351 vs 3 OI; Ref=$31.68

10:53:10 am: PPC Pilgrim's Pride Nov 17 $27 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.85 vs 4 OI; Ref=$28.33

10:23:33 am: PTCT PTC Therapeutics Dec 15 $30 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 800 @ $0.5 vs 23 OI; Ref=$19.88

10:09:15 am: SBUX Starbucks Oct 27 $53 Calls Sweep (4) at the Bid: 600 @ $1.4 vs 21 OI; Ref=$53.79

