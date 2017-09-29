Rovio Entertainment, creator of the Angry Birds empire, held an under-the-radar IPO this week that valued the mobile gaming company at $1 billion. However, investors won’t see Rovio shares trading on the U.S. big boards Friday. The company, which is based in Finland, opted only to list on the Finland stock exchange.

Rovio’s games, anchored by Angry Birds, have been downloaded more than 3.7 billion times. But for U.S. investors who want a piece of the action, getting shares may be a challenge.

Certain U.S. brokers allow investors to buy and sell foreign stocks. U.S. investors interested in Rovio should contact their broker and ask about availability. Be mindful of potential fees associated with trading foreign stocks.

Another potential option down the line is for U.S. investors to buy American depository receipt, or ADR, shares that trade in the U.S. on the OTC Market. Large foreign companies lacking U.S. listings, including Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), often have ADRs that trade on the OTC Market in the U.S. However, investors need to be aware that these ADRs can be extremely illiquid and volatile and may trade at a premium to the foreign-listed shares they represent.

Considering the headache involved in investing in Rovio shares, many U.S. investors will simply choose to move on to their next idea. The decision might not be a bad move. Mobile game makers Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) and King Digital all struggled mightily after making their market debuts in the U.S.

