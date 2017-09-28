Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

As Nintendo Preps SNES Relaunch, A Look Back At The System's Top 10 Bestsellers
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2017 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
As Nintendo Preps SNES Relaunch, A Look Back At The System's Top 10 Bestsellers
Related NTDOY
Where Will The Switch Fit Among Nintendo's Greatest Hits And Biggest Misses?
On The Brink Of Best Buy's Q2, Barclays Stays Bullish

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) is looking to continue the positive momentum it generated from the NES Classic Edition this week when it releases the $80 Super NES Classic Edition console on Friday.
The device is expected to hold plenty of nostalgic appeal for older millennial gamers. The original Super Nintendo Entertainment System was released in Japan in 1990 and North America in 1991. Last year’s reboot of the NES Classic Edition console was a surprise hit for Nintendo. The stock has rode the momentum of its Switch console and its NES Classic to a 77.3 percent gain year-to-date.

What Shoppers Can Expect

The new Super NES Classic is identical to the original in appearance, but is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. It comes equipped with 21 classic Nintendo games. 
The Super NES Classic is expected to go on sale Friday, but the device is in such high demand that tracking one down could be a challenge.

Memory Lane

For Super NES Classic buyers wondering where to start with the new device to younger gamers who want a history lesson, here are the 10 best-selling Super Nintendo games of all time, according to Statista:
10. Donkey Kong Country 3
Sales: 3.5 million
Available on Super NES Classic: no
9. Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Sales: 4.1 million
Available on Super NES Classic: yes
8. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
Sales: 4.1 million
Available on Super NES Classic: yes
7. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Sales: 4.6 million
Available on Super NES Classic: yes
6. Donkey Kong Country 2
Sales: 5.2 million
Available on Super NES Classic: no
5. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior
Sales: 6.3 million
Available on Super NES Classic: no
4. Super Mario Kart
Sales: 8.8 million
Available on Super NES Classic: yes
3. Donkey Kong Country
Sales: 9.3 million
Available on Super NES Classic: yes
2. Super Mario All-Stars
Sales: 10.6 million
Available on Super NES Classic: no
1. Super Mario World
Sales: 20.6 million
Available on Super NES Classic: yes
Related Links:

Nvidia Shares Remain Under-Owned

Video Streaming Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted-In: Nintendo StatistaTech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTDOY)

Where Will The Switch Fit Among Nintendo's Greatest Hits And Biggest Misses?
On The Brink Of Best Buy's Q2, Barclays Stays Bullish
Getting Ready For GameStop's Q2 Earnings Report
Retro Tech Is Hot: Polaroid, Old Nintendo, The iPod And Even A CGI Colonel Sanders Make Comebacks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on NTDOY
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.