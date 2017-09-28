Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) is looking to continue the positive momentum it generated from the NES Classic Edition this week when it releases the $80 Super NES Classic Edition console on Friday.

The device is expected to hold plenty of nostalgic appeal for older millennial gamers. The original Super Nintendo Entertainment System was released in Japan in 1990 and North America in 1991. Last year’s reboot of the NES Classic Edition console was a surprise hit for Nintendo. The stock has rode the momentum of its Switch console and its NES Classic to a 77.3 percent gain year-to-date.

What Shoppers Can Expect

The new Super NES Classic is identical to the original in appearance, but is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. It comes equipped with 21 classic Nintendo games.

The Super NES Classic is expected to go on sale Friday, but the device is in such high demand that tracking one down could be a challenge.

Memory Lane

For Super NES Classic buyers wondering where to start with the new device to younger gamers who want a history lesson, here are the 10 best-selling Super Nintendo games of all time, according to Statista:

10. Donkey Kong Country 3

Sales: 3.5 million

Available on Super NES Classic: no

9. Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Sales: 4.1 million

Available on Super NES Classic: yes

8. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Sales: 4.1 million

Available on Super NES Classic: yes

7. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Sales: 4.6 million

Available on Super NES Classic: yes

6. Donkey Kong Country 2

Sales: 5.2 million

Available on Super NES Classic: no

5. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

Sales: 6.3 million

Available on Super NES Classic: no

4. Super Mario Kart

Sales: 8.8 million

Available on Super NES Classic: yes

3. Donkey Kong Country

Sales: 9.3 million

Available on Super NES Classic: yes

2. Super Mario All-Stars

Sales: 10.6 million

Available on Super NES Classic: no

1. Super Mario World

Sales: 20.6 million

Available on Super NES Classic: yes

Related Links:

Nvidia Shares Remain Under-Owned

Video Streaming Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted-In: Nintendo StatistaTech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.