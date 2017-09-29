The Market In 5 Minutes: Roku IPOs
IN THE NEWS
BENZINGA
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) On Wall Street: Did the stock fare better than other recent IPOs?: Link
- It's news that shocked the basketball world. The FBI cracked down on several college basketball programs for two alleged schemes of paying players — and assistant coaches funneling players to NBA agents. Those involved in the sport are less than surprised: Link
- At the Benzinga Fintech Summit in San Francisco, dozens of people from the financial technology community spoke about the intricacies of this fast-growing industry. The keynote panel included DocuSign Chairman Keith Krach, fintech pioneer Ron Suber, and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary. The panel discussed the art of hunting, executing and generating new business: Link
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
- A day after announcing their ambitious tax plan, Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals to pay for lower tax rates: repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes: Link
- Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) on Thursday offered its first public information on Russian use of its platform during the U.S. presidential election, but its limited disclosure only fueled criticism from lawmakers who are pushing for greater transparency from internet companies over how their platforms are manipulated: Link
- In the latest data breach involving consumer data, Whole Foods Market said card-payment information of customers who drank and dined in its taprooms and full-service restaurants has been hacked: Link
REUTERS
- Dara Khosrowshahi, the new chief executive of Uber Technologies, will meet the head of the London Transport system next Tuesday as the Silicon Valley giant steps up the fight to regain its license in the British capital: Link
- Two U.S. senators from both parties are close to finalizing a bipartisan deal to shore up the health insurance exchanges created under Obamacare, the chamber’s top Democrat said on Thursday: Link
BLOOMBERG
- Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has long dreamed of creating a human colony on Mars, is planning to build a new rocket ship code named “BFR” capable of traveling anywhere on Earth in under an hour: Link
- After several meetings with billionaire Nelson Peltz, the chief executive officer of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) came away convinced the activist shareholder isn’t interested in learning about the company he wants to remake: Link
NY POST
- Walmart Stores inc (NYSE: WMT) e-commerce site Jet.com is preparing to launch its first private-label brand, with plans to introduce more than 60 food and household items in the coming months according to The New York Post: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- 10:00 a.m. Pending Homes Index
- 10:30 a.m. EIA Crude Imports
- 01:00 p.m. 5-Year Note Auction
- 01:30 p.m. FOMC Member Bullard Speaks
- 02:00 p.m. FOMC Member Brainard Speaks
- 07:00 p.m. FOMC Member Rosengren Speaks
