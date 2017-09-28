Market Overview

18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 12:14pm   Comments
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares surged 59.3 percent to $9.86 after the company reported top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study in children with Fragile X syndrome. The study successfully met the primary endpoint.
  • Exa Corp (NASDAQ: EXA) jumped 42.5 percent to $24.17. Dassault Systèmes announced plans to acquire Exa for $24.25 per share in cash.
  • Bay Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: BYBK) gained 40.9 percent to $11.20. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ: OLBK) reported a deal to buy Bay Bancorp in a deal valued at around $128.6 million..
  • Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares jumped 21.5 percent to $7.35 after gaining 3.95 percent on Wednesday.
  • Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares gained 21.4 percent to $1.98. Sky Solar posted net income of $5.2 million in the first half of 2017, versus a net loss of $2.2 million in the year-ago period.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares climbed 18 percent to $ 12.94 as the company issued details of Poziotinib abstract to be presented at the IASLC.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares gained 14.2 percent to $10.53 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and reported signing of first BlackBerry secure licensing deal.
  • Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE: MHH) shares surged 14 percent to $13.50.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 12.8 percent to $15.25. JMP Securities upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
  • Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares surged 12.6 percent to $6.95.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 12.5 percent to $17.05. Abeona Therapeutics and Brammer Bio reported a partnership for commercial translation of ABO-102.
  • Advanced Accelerator Application SA(ADR) (NASDAQ: AAAP) shares gained 11.8 percent to $66.79.
  • Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares rose 11.2 percent to $22.16 after declining 1.82 percent on Wednesday.
  • Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) jumped 7.8 percent to $12.40. Piper Jaffray upgraded Potbelly from Neutral to Overweight.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 6.3 percent to $9.66 after dropping 3.91 percent on Wednesday.
  • Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $2.88 after surging 17.02 percent on Wednesday.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) rose 4.4 percent to $54.43 after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved Abbott Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System.
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) gained 4.1 percent to $43.03. KeyBanc upgraded Aaron's from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

