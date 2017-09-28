Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Launch Of PetSmart Pharmacy Prompts Plunge In Petmed
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2017 11:55am   Comments
Share:
Launch Of PetSmart Pharmacy Prompts Plunge In Petmed
Related PETS
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Fitbit, Qualcomm And More
The Market In 5 Minutes
INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of ... (GuruFocus)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) was in freefall Thursday after competitor PetSmart announced online ordering, auto-refills and home delivery for veterinary prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and diet formula pet foods.

PetSmart Pharmacy hopes to tap into a $10 billion pet drug market and capitalize on growing trends in pet e-commerce.

Petmed fell as much as 5.2 percent on the news, continuing a plunge off July’s all-time highs.

The stock had abruptly fallen in August on reports criticizing the firm’s online marketing tactics. Petmed was specifically accused of conspiring to capitalize on the opioid epidemic by paying for pet opiates to populate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) search results. The product in question was immediately pulled from Google pages.

Shares had stabilized in the mid- to high-$30s, and at the time of publication, it was trading down 4 percent at $34.48.

Posted-In: PetSmartNews Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PETS + GOOGL)

Lake Street Feels Confident In Himax Growth Opportunities
The Market In 5 Minutes: The Market Wakes Up To The Trump Tax Plan
Roku IPO Watch: Things To Know
Report: Lyft IPO Could Be Near
28% Upside And Chill? Wells Fargo Expects Netflix To Outperform
Are Amazon, Google, Facebook And Apple Monopolies? In Some Ways, But This Isn't Illegal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on PETS
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.