HubSpot Strikes All-Time Highs, Rolls Out Several New Products

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) popped 14 percent to all-time highs following a number of announcements posted after-hours Tuesday.

While the Street largely focused on raised guidance, it overlooked a series of product launches and updates.

Here is a rundown of the firm’s innovations:

The new HubSpot Customer Hub consolidates customer service data for context-driven insights into consumer interactions. The product features automated customer feedback and testimonial captures, as well as sentiment analysis and churn predictions. It will be released in 2018.

The soon-to-be-released Conversations platform will aggregate one-on-one communication from channels such as Slack, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Messenger, email and client web pages into a single inbox. The product anchors messaging in a customer relationship management platform to lend interaction context, and it allows companies to build simple chatbots. It will be available for free accounts in 2018.

Beginning Nov. 1, the professional tier of Sales Hub will be updated with predictive lead scoring, web chat, automated email sequencing, document tracking, task automation, customized sales dashboards and tools for team management.

Native integration with Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is expected to improve e-commerce marketing by allowing shared customers to transfer Shopify data to the HubSpot platform. The feature is currently in beta testing and will be officially released in the coming months.

HubSpot Marketing Hub has been upgraded with new social tools, including Facebook lead ads integration and audience sync to improve campaign targeting. New Instagram Reminders will also allow users to draft, schedule and set prompts for posts within the HubSpot desktop.

HubSpot shares closed up 11.1 percent at $80.20.

Image Credit: By RebeccaChurt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

