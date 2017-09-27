HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) shares are trading higher by $7.60 (11 percent) at $79.75 in Wednesday's session.

After Tuesday's close, the cloud-based marketing and sales software company raised its Q3 EPS outlook. Instead of a loss in the 6 cent-10 cent range, the company expects the loss to be in the 2 cent-4 cent range versus the Street estimate of a loss of 9 cents.

HubSpot's much higher opening print of $75.75 is only a nickel off the low of the for the day of $75.70. The continuation rally has taken the stock well beyond its former all-time high from Sept. 20 of $78.00 to $81.55.

