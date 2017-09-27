Market Overview

Trump Tweets Facebook Was Always Against Him, Hints At Collusion With NY Times And Washington Post
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2017 10:46am   Comments
Trump Tweets Facebook Was Always Against Him, Hints At Collusion With NY Times And Washington Post
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) handed Congress 3,000 Russian-linked campaign ads last week to support ongoing investigations into the 2016 election. And President Donald Trump wasn’t too happy about it.

After details of ad contents emerged Tuesday, confirming that some championed Trump and some criticized Hillary Clinton, the president took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to intimate a setup and spin a new conspiracy.

"Facebook was always anti-Trump. The Networks were always anti-Trump hence, Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Regardless of the claim and distraction allegation, reports confirm that many ads touted Trump ━ but he wasn’t the exclusive beneficiary. Some backed Bernie Sanders and at least one, Jill Stein.

The diverse ads were meant more to sow division among American voters than to inspire a particular victor, according to Politico.

“The vast majority of ads run by these accounts didn’t specifically reference the U.S. presidential election or voting for a particular candidate,” Facebook said in an earlier statement. “Rather, the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights.”

Related Link: North Korea Interprets Trump Talk As Declaration Of War
__________
Image Credit: By Donald Trump - https://m.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/photos/a.488852220724.393301.153080620724/10159594989190725/?type=3&source=57, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: CollusionNews Futures Politics Top Stories Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

