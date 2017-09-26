Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, September 26, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:51:38 pm: MU Micron Oct 20 $33.5 Calls Sweep (27) at the Bid: 1401 @ $1.978 vs 160 OI; Ref=$34.13

3:49:33 pm: FIT FitBit Oct 20 $7 Calls at the Ask: 5880 @ $0.191 vs 3224 OI; Ref=$6.58

3:41:42 pm: FIT FitBit Oct 20 $7 Calls Above Ask!: 5900 @ $0.191 vs 3224 OI; Ref=$6.56

1:33:55 pm: MTCH Match Dec 15 $25 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.101 vs 1588 OI; Ref=$23.17

1:32:14 pm: NAK N Dynasty Nov 17 $2.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 851 @ $0.75 vs 95 OI; Ref=$1.84

1:02:58 pm: PLUG Plug Jan 19 $3 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.71 vs 392 OI; Ref=$2.55

12:44:50 pm: JBHT JB Hunt Oct 20 $110 Calls at the Ask: 1400 @ $1.051 vs 118 OI; Ref=$106.45

12:24:02 pm: PXD Pioneer Nat Res Nov 17 $160 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.25 vs 102 OI; Ref=$147.0

12:20:38 pm: MCD McDonalds Nov 17 $155 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $3.701 vs 638 OI; Ref=$154.4

12:19:46 pm: IPG Interpublic Oct 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.3 vs 624 OI; Ref=$21.2

11:57:56 am: PII Polaris Oct 20 $110 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 523 @ $5.7 vs 35 OI; Ref=$105.7

11:54:29 am: BYD Boyd Gaming Nov 17 $25 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 10 OI; Ref=$25.01

11:38:37 am: FCX Freeport McMoran Oct 20 $12.5 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 501 @ $1.63 vs 1 OI; Ref=$14.025

11:24:57 am: IBM IBM Oct 6 $144 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 3493 @ $0.34 vs 74 OI; Ref=$147.17

11:23:35 am: SCSS Select Comfort Nov 17 $31 Puts Above Ask!: 630 @ $3.201 vs 0 OI; Ref=$29.9

11:15:55 am: JD JD.com Oct 20 $39 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1567 @ $0.751 vs 1028 OI; Ref=$40.56

10:53:18 am: CBI Chicago Bridge Nov 17 $22.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1510 @ $0.35 vs 53 OI; Ref=$16.68

10:36:56 am: BABA Alibaba Apr 20 $150 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $6.8 vs 476 OI; Ref=$169.19

10:03:43 am: SCSS Select Comfort Nov 17 $31 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 976 @ $2.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.03

9:36:22 am: AMAT Applied Mat Nov 17 $40 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 2278 @ $0.41 vs 179 OI; Ref=$46.74

9:32:51 am: EFX Equifax Fri $103 Calls Sweep (20) at the Bid: 512 @ $1.503 vs 264 OI; Ref=$102.76

