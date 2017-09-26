15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares dipped 72.7 percent to $6.61 after the company disclosed that Phase 3 MINDSET clinical trial did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) tumbled 66.2 percent to $1.80 after the company reported strategic shift to immuno-oncology and development of neoantigen cancer vaccines. The company also announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for GEN-003 and lower staff by 40 percent.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 22.8 percent to $15.06. The FDA's briefing document on PTC Therapeutics showed that 'more work would be needed to establish whether ataluren is effective.'
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) dropped 20.1 percent to $3.03 as the company reported mixed shelf offering.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares fell 13.7 percent to $37.30.
- Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) shares declined 13.6 percent to $4.84.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) shares dropped 10.9 percent to $5.40. TherapeuticsMD priced its 12.4 million share offering at $5.65 per share.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) fell 7.8 percent to $44.53. IHS Markit posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share on revenue of $904.7 million. The company also reported the acquisition of automotiveMastermind Inc. for $392 million.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares slipped 7.7 percent to $8.20 after the company reported the closing of Pinedale asset sale and lowered its FY17 production outlook.
- World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) declined 7.1 percent to $34.17. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from Neutral to Underperform.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 6 percent to $31.59. Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from Outperform to Neutral.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares dropped 5.7 percent to $3.17 after climbing 32.81 percent on Monday.
- Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) declined 5.4 percent to $21.13. Sabra Health Care REIT priced an underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 shares at $21.00 per share.
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 5.1 percent to $6.12 after the company disclosed top-line data from Phase 1b study of QR-010.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares slipped 4.5 percent to $79.37. Darden posted in-line quarterly earnings.
