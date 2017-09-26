18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares jumped 43.3 percent to $6.94 after jumping 51.56 percent on Monday. IZEA disclosed that it has been awarded several contracts.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares surged 30 percent to $4.33.
- Actua Corp (NASDAQ: ACTA) shares gained 23.7 percent to $15.15 after the company agreed to sell 3 businesses for $549 million.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares surged 20.9 percent to $2.91 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for its Annamycin IND.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares climbed 15.3 percent to $16.60 after the company disclosed outline of recap plan and share repurchase.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares gained 14.9 percent to $2.36.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 12.2 percent to $4.38.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) climbed 8.9 percent to $17.72 after the company reported the FDA approval for its ANDA for Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 8.8 percent to $4.19.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares jumped 7 percent to $8.88 after surging 19.08 percent on Monday.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 6.4 percent to $4.59 after the company reported top-line results from its second human clinical trial.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares rose 5.5 percent to $2.29 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) gained 5.2 percent to $43.01. Atlantic Equities upgraded L Brands from Neutral to Overweight.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) rose 5 percent to $11.7. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) gained 4.5 percent to $159.80. Credit Suisse upgraded Boston Beer from Underperform to Neutral.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) climbed 4.5 percent to $23.46. Leerink Swann upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) rose 4.3 percent to $110.28 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its guidance for the year.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares gained 3.7 percent to $177.14 a the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...