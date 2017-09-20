15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares dropped 15.7 percent to $22.79 as the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares tumbled 14.6 percent to $5.37. Maxwell reported amended terms for deal with Viex Capital and announced a proposed offering of $50 million convertible senior notes due 2022.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 13.7 percent to $39.89.
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) dropped 12.6 percent to $ 3.20. Raymond James downgraded Tintri from Outperform to Underperform.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) declined 11.2 percent to $7.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics reported a $50 million offering of common stock.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares fell 12.1 percent to $1.98 after surging 70.45 percent on Tuesday.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares dipped 9.2 percent to $53.64 amid positive news related to Alnylam's RNAi drug.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares declined 8.5 percent to $ 30.52. UBS downgraded MakeMyTrip from Buy to Sell.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares fell 7.6 percent to $6.65
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) dropped 7.3 percent to $8.52. Nabriva Therapeutics priced its 9.41 million share offering at $8.50 per share.
- Sasol Limited (ADR) (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 6.4 percent to $28.15 after rising 0.40 percent on Tuesday.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares declined 5.9 percent to $52.11 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 5.7 percent to $84.76. Toshiba Corp has reportedly closed a ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) deal with an American group led by Bain Capital for selling its memory chip unit. The transaction includes Toshiba’s $3.1 billion investment in the unit, as well as stakes from Apple, Seagate, Dell, Kingston Technology Company, Hoya and SK Hynix. Toshiba intends to see the deal through in spite of expected legal objections from partner Western Digital, which claims veto power. The seller has sued Western Digital for $1 billion for its interference, and the battle is yet unresolved.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) dropped 4.8 percent to $37.37. Cowen & Co. downgraded L Brands from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) declined 4.8 percent to $149.15. Adobe posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...