The Market In 5 Minutes

Benzinga

The Big Three’s success hinges upon the North American Free Trade Agreement, former Mexican President Vicente Fox said during a Detroit appearance: Link

Short seller GlassHouse Research has accused medical device company NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) of “irregular accounting” practices and says the stock has more than 50 percent downside: Link

Wall Street Journal

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday likely will announce the beginning of a yearslong program to shrink its bond portfolio and could offer clues about the prospects for another rate increase this year: Link

President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea if the U.S. has to defend itself or its allies against the Pyongyang regime, delivering the dire warning Tuesday during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly: Link

Reuters

Trump is using money donated to his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee to pay for his lawyers in the probe of alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters: Link

Uber Technologies Inc, which is the subject of a U.S. federal probe into whether it broke bribery laws, has started a review of its Asia operations and notified U.S. authorities about payments made by staff to police officers in Indonesia, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters: Link

Bloomberg

The last-ditch Republican effort to replace Obamacare suffered a bruising verbal assault Tuesday night from TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whose emotional appeal against an earlier GOP health care bill -- sparked by his infant son’s near-death congenital heart problem -- prompted one Senator to promise a "Jimmy Kimmel test" on new legislation: Link

Bitcoin is looking increasingly likely to splinter off again in November, creating a third version of the world’s largest cryptocurrency as miners and developers pursue separate visions to scale its rapidly growing marketplace: Link

MBA Mortgage Applications up 9.7% for the Week

Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

JP Morgan upgraded Dover (NYSE: DOV) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: DOV) from Neutral to Overweight Morgan Stanley upgraded Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: PFE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgraded Allergan (NYSE: AGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: AGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight JP Morgan downgraded 3M (NYSE: MMM) from Neutral to Underweight

