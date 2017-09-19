Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 19
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2017 4:30pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, September 19, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:01:54 pm: DLPH Delphi Auto Oct 20 $105 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 634 @ $0.897 vs 399 OI; Ref=$100.76

1:27:59 pm: NRG NRG En Oct 20 $25 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 1818 @ $0.95 vs 914 OI; Ref=$24.59

1:27:32 pm: PCRX Pacira Pharma Nov 17 $40 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.9 vs 97 OI; Ref=$35.85

1:12:06 pm: SNCR Synchronoss Oct 20 $12.5 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 3 OI; Ref=$10.25

12:59:51 pm: GPRO GoPro Apr 20 $10 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 750 @ $2.23 vs 97 OI; Ref=$10.97

12:52:13 pm: BIDU Baidu Mar 16 $200 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 600 @ $6.426 vs 180 OI; Ref=$237.158

12:43:51 pm: BABA Alibaba Jan 19 $180 Calls at the Bid: 20000 @ $12.2 vs 16113 OI; Ref=$180.04

12:20:33 pm: KR Kroger Oct 13 $21.5 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.551 vs 261 OI; Ref=$21.2262

11:55:17 am: AA Alcoa Dec 15 $46 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1750 @ $3.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$46.32

11:34:43 am: UNH United Healthcare Sep 29 $190 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 2062 @ $0.671 vs 333 OI; Ref=$195.01

11:05:50 am: IMGN Immunogen Oct 20 $6 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 969 @ $0.805 vs 553 OI; Ref=$6.53

11:03:30 am: BITA BitAuto Nov 17 $35 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.6 vs 20 OI; Ref=$47.1699

10:54:40 am: NTAP NetApp Jan 19 $45 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 600 @ $1.08 vs 394 OI; Ref=$41.96

10:37:02 am: FOSL Fossil Jan 19 $8 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 810 @ $0.95 vs 592 OI; Ref=$9.11

10:29:48 am: ADBE Adobe Oct 20 $167.5 Calls at the Bid: 6689 @ $0.801 vs 8 OI; Ref=$156.57

10:21:29 am: GNC GNC Nov 17 $10 Calls Sweep (22) at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 2 OI; Ref=$9.457

10:13:31 am: NRG NRG En Oct 20 $24 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.25 vs 877 OI; Ref=$24.22

10:09:51 am: BLDP Ballard Power Feb 16 $5 Puts at the Ask: 630 @ $1.101 vs 116 OI; Ref=$4.53

10:06:50 am: JCI Johnson Controls Nov 17 $40 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.96 vs 48 OI; Ref=$39.14

10:03:07 am: CBI Chicago Bridge & iron Oct 27 $16.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.65 vs 26 OI; Ref=$16.54

10:01:42 am: CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Fri $16 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 713 @ $0.7 vs 240 OI; Ref=$16.21

9:48:23 am: SGEN Seattle Genetics Oct 20 $50 Puts Sweep (33) at the Bid: 578 @ $1.005 vs 555 OI; Ref=$52.534

9:41:31 am: FB Facebook Oct 6 $172.5 Puts Sweep (40) at the Bid: 1807 @ $3.206 vs 885 OI; Ref=$171.05

