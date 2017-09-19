10 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares jumped 12.3 percent to $2.28. Medigus reported Q2 operating loss of $1.3 million on sales of $82,000.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) gained 9.6 percent to $9.72 after jumping 29.30 percent on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics announced a $80 million common stock offering.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares climbed 9.4 percent to $44.76. Piper Jaffray upgraded Quidel from Neutral to Overweight
- Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) shares rose 5.6 percent to $77.01 after Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) announced plans to purchase the company for $77 per share.
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) surged 5.1 percent to $6.25 after the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation from the FDA for QR-313.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) climbed 4.3 percent to $46.56. Oppenheimer upgraded Michael Kors from Perform to Outperform.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares gained 4.3 percent to $22.03 after falling 1.90 percent on Monday.
- Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) shares climbed 4 percent to $2.26.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 3.5 percent to $14.85 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) gained 3.1 percent to $23.72. Instinet upgraded Melco Resorts from Neutral to Buy.
