12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares tumbled 12.8 percent to $2.84.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $3.22 after climbing 39.54 percent on Friday.
- XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) shares dipped 11.8 percent to $3.75.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 10.4 percent to $2.47.
- Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to $8.33. Neos Therapeutics disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Adzenys ER.
- KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares fell 9.3 percent to $6.27. On Friday, The KeyW Holding named Kirk Herdman as executive vice president (EVP) of Corporate Strategy and Business Development.
- Teladoc Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $33.30. Baird downgraded Teladoc from Outperform to Neutral.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares fell 7.3 percent to $4.19
- Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR). (NYSE: HMY) shares declined 5.2 percent to $2.03 after rising 2.88 percent on Friday.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) dropped 4.9 percent to $9.98. Piper Jaffray downgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Underweight.
- Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares declined 4.9 percent to $33.89. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems from Buy to Neutral.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell 4.6 percent to $22.27. DA Davidson downgraded Super Micro Computer from Buy to Neutral.
