12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares jumped 88.2 percent to $12.91 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints.
- Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE: SSNI) climbed 23.9 percent to $16.10. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced plans to acquire Silver Spring Networks for $16.25 per share.
- Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) shares surged 19.8 percent to $131.82. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced plans to acquire Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion in cash.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares rose 14.6 percent to $2.35.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares surged 13.9 percent to $22.81. Needham upgraded Cohu from Hold to Buy
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 13.2 percent to $1.52 after the company disclosed that it has been granted FDA Fast Track Designation for PLX-PAD.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 11.7 percent to $7.11
- Alio Gold Inc (NYSE: ALO) gained 9.5 percent to $4.63 as the company announced plans to commence an underground exploration decline and exploration program at Ana Paula Project.
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) surged 8.2 percent to $34.35. Morgan Stanley upgraded Instructure from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 7.9 percent to $4.78 after the company reported that it has received a purchase order from Nisshinbo for the development program to advance use of Non Precious Metal Catalyst fuel cells in material handling.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares rose 6.7 percent to $3.52 after surging 18.28 percent on Friday. William Blair upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares climbed 5.7 percent to $4.11 after the company announced that it has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
