Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 15-17: Northrup Grumman-Orbital ATK, Macy's Twilio

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Northrup Grumman To Acquire Orbital ATK

The Rumor:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will buy Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) in a transaction valued at around $9.2 billion.

Orbital ATK closed Friday at $110.04 with a market cap of $6.3 billion.

Twilio Said to Receive a Takeover Approach

The Rumor:

Shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ: TWLO) traded as high as $31.63 on Friday, as traders circulated chatroom chatter that the company has hired an advisor following an unsolicited takeover approach from an unnamed potential buyer. "Sources" say a price tag of $52 deal was discussed.

Twilio closed at $30.88, down 16 cents.

Chatter Circulates of Leonard Green, Carlyle Deal for Macy's

The Rumor:

Leonard Green and The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) are said to have sent a letter to Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) regarding a potential takeover, according to chatroom chatter circulated by traders on Friday. The unconfirmed report says a deal is said the deal includes a takeover of the retailer and a sale/leaseback of the real estate holdings.

Macy's closed at $22.58, up 58 cents.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.