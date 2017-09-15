15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares tumbled 22.1 percent to $4.74. T2 Biosystems priced its 4.375 million share offering at $4 per share.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares dropped 19.2 percent to $2.77.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 13.3 percent to $ 2.57.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares declined 9.5 percent to $33.60.
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares fell 8 percent to $2.78.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 8 percent to $7.37.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dropped 7.6 percent to $2.20.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares fell 6.7 percent to $25.00 after dropping 27.56 percent on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals issued an update on NARCAN® Nasal Spray.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares dropped 6.4 percent to $49.42. Oracle reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) declined 6.3 percent to $29.10. First Internet Bancorp priced 1.65 million shares at $29 per share.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares fell 6.3 percent to $6.47.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) declined 5 percent to $8.85. RBC Capital initiated coverage of Immune Design with an Outperform rating and $20 price target.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 4.8 percent to $169.50. Wells Fargo downgraded Acuity Brands from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares dropped 4.7 percent to $65.53. Credit Suisse downgraded Carnival from Outperform to Neutral.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) slipped 3.6 percent to $28.44. Guggenheim downgraded Altice USA from Buy to Neutral.
