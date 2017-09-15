Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
  • T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares tumbled 22.1 percent to $4.74. T2 Biosystems priced its 4.375 million share offering at $4 per share.
  • Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares dropped 19.2 percent to $2.77.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 13.3 percent to $ 2.57.
  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares declined 9.5 percent to $33.60.
  • 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares fell 8 percent to $2.78.
  • Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 8 percent to $7.37.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dropped 7.6 percent to $2.20.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares fell 6.7 percent to $25.00 after dropping 27.56 percent on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals issued an update on NARCAN® Nasal Spray.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares dropped 6.4 percent to $49.42. Oracle reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
  • First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) declined 6.3 percent to $29.10. First Internet Bancorp priced 1.65 million shares at $29 per share.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares fell 6.3 percent to $6.47.
  • Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) declined 5 percent to $8.85. RBC Capital initiated coverage of Immune Design with an Outperform rating and $20 price target.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 4.8 percent to $169.50. Wells Fargo downgraded Acuity Brands from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares dropped 4.7 percent to $65.53. Credit Suisse downgraded Carnival from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) slipped 3.6 percent to $28.44. Guggenheim downgraded Altice USA from Buy to Neutral.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEMD + ADOM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Sage Therapeutics Drops After Brexanolone Drug Fails Phase III Testing; Aldeyra Therapeutics Shares Gain
14 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Advaxis Drops Following Q3 Results; Aethlon Medical Shares Climb
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Progress Software Reports Strong Preliminary Results
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Alternative Paths To The Public Markets: Insiders Discuss Adomani, The Largest Nasdaq Reg A+ IPO To Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TTOO
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.