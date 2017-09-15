18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares surged 97.9 percent to $9.40 after the company presented positive preliminary data from sitravatinib studies.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 19.8 percent to $16.77. RBC Capital initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and $23 price target.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares gained 16.5 percent to $3.25.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares surged 12.4 percent to $2.96.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) jumped 11.6 percent to $ 3.59. Champions Biotech reported Q1 loss from operations of $619,000, on revenue of $5 million.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares gained 10.5 percent to $19.27 after the company raised its FY2017 guidance.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) gained 9.5 percent to $2.64. LightPath Technologies reported Q4 net income of $6.4 million, up from $331,000 in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue climbed 90 percent to $9.0 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares climbed 8.5 percent to $28.88.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 7.8 percent to $30.75.
- CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) shares climbed 7 percent to $3.05.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) gained 5.8 percent to $92.50. RBC Capital initiated coverage of Intercept Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating and $244 price target.
- P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) rose 5.7 percent to $ 7.45 after the company reported the purchase of the assets of NUMATX.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 5.5 percent to $17.28. RBC Capital initiated coverage of Athenex with an Outperform rating and $35 price target.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares gained 5.2 percent to $50.93. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Solar from Hold to Buy.
- Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE: REN) rose 5 percent to $ 28.95 as the company agreed to sell Aneth Field for up to $195 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares climbed 4.3 percent to $ 4.18. Marinus Pharma priced its 9.33 million share offering at $3.75 per share.
- Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 3.8 percent to $65.14. RBC Capital initiated coverage of Prothena with an Outperform rating and $87 price target.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) rose 3.1 percent to $9.03. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oclaro with a Strong Buy rating and a $12.00 price target.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...