Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 14: Juno, Mallinckrodt, Cornerstone OnDemand

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Chatter of Celgene Bid for Juno

The Rumor:

Shares of Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JUNO) surged as high as $47 on Thursday as traders circulated chatroom chatter of a potential offer from Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). Sources say Celgene could bid $80 for Juno.

Juno closed Thursday at $44.61, down 75 cents.

Mallinckrodt Shares Rise After Report of Conference Cancellation

The Rumor:

Shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) rose following a reported circulated in chat rooms that the company had pulled out of an upcoming conference. Mallinckrodt is one almost 50 companies that cancelled from the conference.

Jim Chanos made negative comments on Mallinckrodt on CNBC on Tuesday.

Mallinckrodt closed at $35.21, down 42 cents.

Cornerstone OnDemand Working with Advisor on Strategic Review

The Rumor:

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) surged higher following a Bloomberg report that the company had hired advisors to assist it in a strategic review, as well as help it to ward off activist pressure.

There has been unusual call activity in CSOD over the past 2 weeks, notably the September $37.50 call.

Cornerstone OnDemand closed at $40.03, up $5.18.

