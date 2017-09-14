Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 14

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, September 14, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:47:20 pm: HALO Halozyme Jan 19 $16 Calls at the Bid: 919 @ $1.15 vs 314 OI; Ref=$15.6

3:26:29 pm: OUT Outfront Media Oct 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.3 vs 186 OI; Ref=$21.67

2:45:15 pm: CERN Cerner Oct 20 $75 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1471 @ $0.75 vs 15 OI; Ref=$72.01

2:15:14 pm: LPI Laredo Pet Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Bid: 1750 @ $0.25 vs 358 OI; Ref=$12.125

1:38:12 pm: ORCL Oracle Oct 20 $57.5 Calls at the Bid: 7343 @ $0.25 vs 1111 OI; Ref=$52.69

1:17:54 pm: ANF Abercrombie & Fitch Feb 16 $17 Puts Sweep (33) at the Bid: 850 @ $3.651 vs 1 OI; Ref=$14.04

12:21:59 pm: EFX Equifax Apr 20 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1200 @ $16.4 vs 154 OI; Ref=$95.94

12:01:58 pm: RMTI Rockwell Med Feb 16 $9 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.101 vs 500 OI; Ref=$6.4

11:15:54 am: MNK Mallinckrodt Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5915 @ $0.801 vs 573 OI; Ref=$35.49

10:44:05 am: SPGI S&P Global Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 614 @ $6.35 vs 11 OI; Ref=$153.3

More From Benzinga:

Green Market Report Debuts With Intentions Of Becoming The 'CNBC Or Dow Jones Of Cannabis'

Front Range Biosciences CEO Explains How Tissue Culture Can Help Marijuana Cultivators Drive Efficiency And Scale

Posted-In: option trading options Options AlertsNews Options After-Hours Center Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.