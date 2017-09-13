Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 13

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, September 13, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:55:57 pm: TPX Tempur Sealy Jan 19 $70 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 798 @ $2.685 vs 356 OI; Ref=$61.6999

2:43:58 pm: UAA Under Armour Sep 29 $18.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.87 vs 43 OI; Ref=$18.14

2:18:59 pm: JUNO JUNO Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 609 @ $3.3 vs 272 OI; Ref=$45.39

1:52:20 pm: CL Colgate Palmolive Oct 20 $75 Calls Above Ask!: 3000 @ $0.5 vs 2055 OI; Ref=$71.8

12:55:32 pm: NVDA Nvidia Mar 16 $130 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $45.951 vs 8 OI; Ref=$170.7783

12:15:51 pm: AAPL Apple Oct 27 $150 Puts at the Ask: 587 @ $1.621 vs 308 OI; Ref=$159.0456

12:05:25 pm: IRBT iRobot Fri $92.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 510 @ $0.651 vs 141 OI; Ref=$89.275

11:51:58 am: C Citi Sep 22 $69.5 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 846 @ $0.721 vs 500 OI; Ref=$69.43

11:49:58 am: HES Hess Jan 19 $42.5 Calls Sweep (21) at the Bid: 3027 @ $2.905 vs 805 OI; Ref=$42.35

11:36:50 am: AAPL Apple Oct 13 $160 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2001 @ $4.3 vs 680 OI; Ref=$158.81

11:24:09 am: FRGI Fiesta Rest Gp Oct 20 $17.5 Puts at the Ask: 762 @ $0.651 vs 69 OI; Ref=$17.55

11:22:10 am: HCA HCA Healthcare Jan 19 $80 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 942 @ $3.901 vs 261 OI; Ref=$78.92

11:19:29 am: REN Resolute En Dec 15 $32 Calls at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.75 vs 251 OI; Ref=$28.14

11:09:18 am: PAH Platform Spec Oct 20 $10 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 794 @ $2.0 vs 30 OI; Ref=$11.93

11:01:31 am: C Citi Nov 17 $75 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1412 @ $0.45 vs 1347 OI; Ref=$69.46

10:52:46 am: HZNP Horizon Pharma Fri $14 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.069 vs 279 OI; Ref=$12.96

9:42:05 am: SIG Signet Jewelers Dec 15 $70 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 508 @ $8.472 vs 4 OI; Ref=$68.945

9:39:29 am: HP Helmerich & Payne Oct 20 $50 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.4 vs 227 OI; Ref=$48.85

