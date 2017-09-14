Univision, a leading brand among Hispanics, has teamed up with Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE: RST) to launch a new English and Spanish learning subscription service app, “Univision Aprender.”

By leveraging Rosetta Stone’s leading position as a language learning software company and Univision’s 57 million viewers, the new app is designed to give users a more targeted language learning experience.

“The commitment we have made is to create an app that is truly tailored to this audience. The content is specifically designed for the users learning needs — job related, citizenship related, in additional to the general language learning needs, it will be a number of things over the time,” Univision's executive vice president Rick Alessandri told Benzinga.

Launched Sept. 5, the app has already been featured by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the “Apps We Love” section of the app store.

Rosetta Stone is looking to reach a key target demographic with Univision through this partnership, know it is one of the most recognizable and trusted brands in the Hispanic community. Univision is the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast in the nation reaching 91 percent of U.S. Hispanic television households.

“This is not a casual learning audience. This is an audience where learning a second language can truly be life changing,” Rosetta Stone CEO John Hass told Benzinga.

“Univision's role is to bridge the gap with the community in a very contextual way,” added Hass.

The subscription service is available starting at three months for $54.

