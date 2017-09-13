Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 12:37pm   Comments
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares dipped 16.7 percent to $4.12 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 10.9 percent to $25.58.
  • Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares fell 9.4 percent to $12.49.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares dropped 8.5 percent to $17.12 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) fell 8.1 percent to $5.01. Radiant Logistics posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares declined 6.5 percent to $10.20.
  • Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) shares fell 5.2 percent to $70.07
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) dropped 5.2 percent to $84.17. Western Digital said that it is surprising that Toshiba continues to pursue transaction with Bain-SK Hynix consortium without SanDisk's consent.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares fell 5.3 percent to $2.52 as the company reported that its Chief Medical Officer Thomas Davis is resigning effective September 29, 2017.
  • FirstService Corp (NASDAQ: FSV) slipped 4.7 percent to $65.32. William Blair downgraded FirstService from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) dropped 4 percent to $35.00. Mizuho downgraded Mallinckrodt from Buy to Neutral.
  • AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) declined 2.5 percent to $20.95. AGNC Investment reported an offering of 24.5 million shares of common stock.

