10 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 1:08pm   Comments
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares tumbled 23.4 percent to $37.90.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 18.4 percent to $5.57. Advaxis reported a Q3 loss of $32.6 million.
  • Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares declined 18.1 percent to $19.13 after dropping 21.91 percent on Monday.
  • SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares dropped 17.5 percent to $72.99 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexalonone in super-refractory status epilepticus did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares declined 15.2 percent to $96.29.
  • JMU Ltd- ADR (NASDAQ: JMU) shares fell 9 percent to $1.82
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) dropped 8.4 percent to $5.27 as the company reported a $80 million offering of common stock.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) declined 7.7 percent to $22.50. Limoneira reported Q3 earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $40.4 million. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.51 to $0.55 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.55 per share.
  • Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) dropped 5.7 percent to $71.37 as the company announced plans to acquire 70 percent ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan for $946 million. Baird initiated coverage on Bunge with a Neutral rating and a $77.00 price target.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) shares fell 5.2 percent to $41.57. Brookfield Infrastructure priced 16.628 million share offering at $42.10 per unit.

