14 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) surged 57.9 percent to $6.63. Aldeyra Therapeutics disclosed 'positive' results from dry eye disease Phase 2a clinical trial.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares climbed 50.6 percent to $3.01 after the company disclosed Expedited Access Pathway designation from the FDA to accelerate US access to Hemopurifier.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares gained 28.1 percent to $4.75 after the company reports results from latest MosaiQ performance evaluation studies prior to commencing verification and validation studies.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 20 percent to $2.87.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) shares surged 17.6 percent to $17.23. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon Holdings from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $9.00 to $14.00.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares rose 15.8 percent to $4.90.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares surged 10 percent to $5.29.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares rose 9.5 percent to $3.50.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares climbed 8.3 percent to $34.82.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares rose 6.8 percent to $4.64.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) climbed 6.1 percent to $43.40. Deutsche Bank upgraded MasTec from Hold to Buy.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) rose 3.8 percent to $69.29. Piper Jaffray upgraded Comerica from Neutral to Overweight.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) surged 3.2 percent to $44.99. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from Hold to Buy.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) gained 3.1 percent to $19.07 after surging 19.35 percent on Monday. The company reported the sale of PARAGARD to CooperSurgical for $1.1 billion in cash.
