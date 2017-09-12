The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s much-anticipated Sept. 12 product event launch could have broader implications for the entire market, at least according to Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange management at BK Asset Management: Link

Some of the most notable movers and shakers in all of finance on Tuesday will descend on the Pierre Hotel in New York City for CNBC's 7th annual Delivering Alpha Conference. The event has become known for its high-profile attendees and for revealing financial titans' "top picks”: Link

Audiences, hungry for something they could sink their teeth into during a bad summer at the box office, were in the mood to be scared “It”-less: Link

Wall Street Journal

The Trump administration plans to introduce new voluntary guidelines for autonomous vehicles on Tuesday in a bid to increase flexibility for car and tech companies and speed the industry’s development in the U.S.: Link

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen met with Ivanka Trump in July, roughly a week before President Donald Trump said he was considering nominating the central bank chief to a second term: Link

Reuters

Toshiba Corp now favors a group led by Bain Capital LP and SK Hynix Inc as buyer for its prized semiconductor business, as it has failed to bridge key gaps with its business partner and rival bidder Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), two people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday: Link

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday provided a temporary reprieve for President Trump’s order blocking most refugees from entering the United States, putting on hold a lower court’s ruling loosening the prohibition: Link

Bloomberg

The massive Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) data breach has triggered demands on Capitol Hill for stiffer rules and new requirements for what financial companies must do to fend off cyberattacks: Link

President Donald Trump plans an aggressive travel schedule, taking him to as many as 13 states over the next seven weeks, to sell the idea of a tax overhaul as the administration tries to avoid repeating the communications failures of its attempt to repeal Obamacare: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US August NFIB small business confidence index 105.3 vs 105.0 est.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger (NYSE: KR) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: KR) from Hold to Buy Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: INOV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa (NYSE: AA) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: AA) from Hold to Buy Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: STLD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley downgraded Nucor (NYSE: NUE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: NUE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Evercore ISI Group downgrades Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) from Outperform to In-Line

