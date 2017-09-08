10 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) shares jumped 91.7 percent to $13.13 after the company offered positive Phase 2 study for tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck cancer.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares gained 30.7 percent to $17.77 after surging 74.58 percent on Thursday. Jefferies upgraded NewLink Genetics from Hold to Buy.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) surged 20.1 percent to $15.85 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. B. Riley upgraded Zumiez from Neutral to Buy.
- Erin Energy Corp (NYSE: ERN) shares rose 14.1 percent to $3.25.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares climbed 13.7 percent to $3.28.
- Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares gained 8.3 percent to $23.82
- Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ: BV) shares climbed 7 percent to $5.03 after the company reported strong Q1 results.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained 6.9 percent to $8.07 after surging 12.02 percent on Thursday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) gained 6.6 percent to $13.97. Tailored Brands reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also narrowed its FY17 earnings guidance.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) climbed 5.8 percent to $32.75. William Blair upgraded Huron Consulting from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) jumped 5.4 percent to $13.85. Credit Suisse upgraded Navient from Neutral to Outperform.
