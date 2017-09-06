Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) got a boost Wednesday morning thanks to T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).

T-Mobile introduced a new promotion whereby T-Mobile ONE families will be given free access to all of Netflix's content. Users with at least two qualifying T-Mobile ONE line will be given a free Netflix account, along with unlimited everything for just $40 per line for a family of four -- taxes and fees included.

T-Mobile's new offering is part of the company's plan to tackle one of the industry's biggest problems: bundle problems that include "something you want and something you don't," the company explained in its press release. But now T-Mobile is offering consumers "something you want together with something else you want."

"The future of mobile entertainment is not about bolting a satellite dish to the side of your house or resuscitating faded 90s dotcoms. The future is mobile, over-the-top and unlimited," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "While the carriers spend billions on their franken-strategies to cobble together carrier–cable–content mashups, the Un-carrier just leapfrogged them all by partnering with the best and giving it to customers at no extra charge. Because that's what we always do. Give more to you without asking more from you."

"This is the right move at the right time — for all the right reasons," said Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix. "More and more fans are bingeing on mobile, so we're bringing together Netflix's award-winning TV shows and movies with T-Mobile's award-winning, unlimited network."

