Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iShares Silver Trust Reaches $17 And Retreats
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2017 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Related SLV
Silver ETFs Slide As Dollar Bounces
An ETF Idea For The Fed Meeting

iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSE: SLV) shares are trading higher by 18 cents at $16.91 in Tuesday's session. The ETF, which tracks silver futures' price action, is trading higher for the fourth day in a row and for the seventh time in its last eight sessions. Over that time, it has gained nearly $1 since its August 24 close ($16.03).

After a higher open, it continued in that direction before finally peaking at $17.01 and reversed course. That high comes in between its April 21 high ($17.02) and its April 24 high ($16.99). Since stalling at that critical level, profit-takers have come in and nudged the ETF lower.

Also, it should be noted the ETF is higher by 16 percent since its July 7 low of $14.53.

Posted-In: News Specialty ETFs Technicals Commodities Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLV)

Silver ETFs Slide As Dollar Bounces
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SLV
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.