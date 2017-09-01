18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares climbed 65.4 percent to $2.20. Aptevo Therapeutics reported end of joint development and commercialization deal with MorphoSys for MOR209/ES414 and disclosed a $74.5 million agreement to sell hyperimmune commercial products.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) shares jumped 17.1 percent to $6.24.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares surged 16.9 percent to $11.92 after the company disclosed that it has won a new business from a customer in 'a new distribution channel.'
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 16 percent to $2.90.
- Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ: STRT) climbed 13.2 percent to $35.55 after gaining 2.11 percent on Thursday.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares jumped 11.6 percent to $8.93.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares surged 11.3 percent to $6.40 as the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for LN-144.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares rose 10.3 percent to $39.13.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) climbed 9.5 percent to $145.22 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson. JP Morgan upgraded Palo Alto from Neutral to Overweight, while First Analysis upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 9.5 percent to $2.65.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares rose 9.3 percent to $63.16. Oxford reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares gained 7.6 percent to $3.55.
- Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) shares rose 7.4 percent to $34.57 after gaining 2.06 percent on Thursday.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares surged 7.1 percent to $61.62 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 5.8 percent to $23.27 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 5 percent to $6.35. Citi initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences with a Buy rating.
- Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE: GGB) climbed 4.3 percent to $3.87. JP Morgan upgraded Gerdau from Neutral to Overweight.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares rose 3 percent to $24.28. Citi upgraded Gap from Sell to Neutral.
