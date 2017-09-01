The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Hurricane Harvey has triggered a unique phenomenon in the U.S. oil and gas industry: Link

Every day in Washington, D.C. seems to bring new crises to defuse. Among the next on the list is the upcoming need to raise the debt ceiling before the government runs out of money to pay the nation's bills: Link

Wall Street Journal

Americans are happier at work, but they might just be settling for less: Link

The Labor Department releases its August employment report Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect 179,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.3%. Here are four things to watch, and one thing you won’t see: Link

Reuters

U.S. job growth likely slowed in August after two straight months of robust gains, but the pace of increase should be more than sufficient for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start trimming its massive bond portfolio: Link

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched its Watch video service to U.S. users on Thursday with plans to allow people to submit shows, as the No. 1 social media network vies with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube for advertising revenue: Link

Bloomberg

You have to go back to 2004 for the last time emerging-market stocks racked up a longer series of monthly gains. And bulls say the good times should keep going: Link

The Trump administration is easing environmental regulations and opening up territory for drilling as part of the president’s bid to unleash the "vast energy wealth" of the U.S. Yet Donald Trump’s push to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement could have the opposite effect: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today.

Nonfarm Payrolls for Aug 156.0K vs 180.0K Est; Prior Revised from 209.00 to 189.0K. Private Nonfarm Payrolls for Aug 165.0K vs 179.0K Est

USA Unemployment Rate for Aug 4.40% vs 4.30% Est; Prior 4.30%

The Markit PMI manufacturing report for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on construction spending for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

JPMorgan upgraded Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Overweight Baird upgraded Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) from Underperform to Neutral

