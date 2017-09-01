A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Markit PMI manufacturing report for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for August, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August and construction spending data for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 47 points to 21,997.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.25 points to 2,474.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 10 points to 6,000.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.68 percent to trade at $52.50 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 1.08 percent to trade at $46.72 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.46 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.44 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.71 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.26 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.82 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.23 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.06 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.51 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Overweight.

Palo Alto shares rose 7.36 percent to $142.45 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter.

(NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson.

