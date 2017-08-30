12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares dipped 81.1 percent to $3.92 after the company issued results from its AVERTS-1 Phase 3 trial for OTIVIDEX in patients with Meniere's disease. The company disclosed that the trial missed primary endpoint and all key vertigo secondary endpoints. Otonomy reported that it will immediately suspend all development activities for OTIVIDEX.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares tumbled 28 percent to $1.65 after dipping 12.26 percent on Tuesday.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) dropped 15.8 percent to $5.74 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) declined 7.8 percent to $75.70. Dycom reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares dropped 7.6 percent to $3.18 after surging 11.33 percent on Tuesday.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares tumbled 7.3 percent to $3.42.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) declined 7.1 percent to $27.15. H & R Block posted in-line Q1 loss.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares declined 6.1 percent to $5.30 after dropping 1.23 percent on Tuesday.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) fell 3.7 percent to $37.30 after the company reported the FDA approval of VABOMERE for the treatment of adult patients with complicated UTI including pyelonephritis.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 5 percent to $6.37 after rising 3.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) slipped 4 percent to $7.52 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) dropped 3.7 percent to $12.70. Citi downgraded Keane Group from Buy to Neutral.
