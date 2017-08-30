25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose 10.6 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares rose 10.1 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.71 percent on Tuesday.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 8.7 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA acceptance of INDA for Sci-B-Vac Phase 3 program.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 8.7 percent to $17.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.27 percent on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) rose 8.3 percent to $10.90 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 6.3 percent to $41.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of VABOMERE for the treatment of adult patients with complicated UTI including pyelonephritis.

Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 6.2 percent to $44.57 in pre-market trading following announcement of Medtronic making a $40 million third tranche investment in the company.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares rose 6 percent to $18.54 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.45 percent on Tuesday.

Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 5.3 percent to $13.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.39 percent on Tuesday.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 5.3 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.17 percent on Tuesday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 4.8 percent to $21.98 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.74 percent on Tuesday.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 4.5 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Himax jointly disclosed a high resolution 3D depth sensing solution.

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares rose 4.1 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading after surging 20.09 percent on Tuesday.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares rose 3.9 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 26.20 percent on Tuesday.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) rose 3.3 percent to $82.12 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ: ADI) rose 3.3 percent to $82.12 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.70 percent on Tuesday.

Losers

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares fell 77.4 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued results from its AVERTS-1 Phase 3 trial for OTIVIDEX in patients with Meniere's disease. The company disclosed that the trial missed primary endpoint and all key vertigo secondary endpoints. Otonomy reported that it will immediately suspend all development activities for OTIVIDEX.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 18.4 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading. Dycom reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 10.6 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 8.3 percent to $5.17 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.23 percent on Tuesday.

Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) fell 6.6 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after dipping 12.26 percent on Tuesday.

H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) fell 5.6 percent to $27.60. H & R Block posted in-line Q1 loss.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) fell 4.1 percent to $3.309 in pre-market trading after surging 11.33 percent on Tuesday.

Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 3.4 percent to $6.47 in pre-market trading after rising 3.88 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 3.4 percent to $6.47 in pre-market trading after rising 3.88 percent on Tuesday. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 2.5 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.89 percent on Tuesday.

