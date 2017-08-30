The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Traders appear to be taking profits on Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), one of the largest positive surprises in the entire retail sector in 2017: Link

The big news for the week in the biotech space is the huge $12 billion buyout of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Gilead, Kite and other biotech investors are eager to know Wall Street’s take on the big deal and what it means for the market: Link

In Episode 3 of the Fidelity Investing Podcast, we discuss how to actually make trades. On this episode, our trading expert explains the types of orders you can use and how to actually place a trade: Link

Wall Street Journal

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scrambling to strike deals with Hollywood studios to offer ultrahigh-definition films on its new Apple TV, but discussions have been hampered by disagreements over pricing, according to people with knowledge of the talks: Link

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) said Tuesday that it stopped broadcasting its Fox News Channel in the U.K., amid the media conglomerate’s $15 billion bid to buy the 61% of British pay-television company Sky PLC that Fox doesn’t already own: Link

Reuters

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it was cooperating with a preliminary investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice into possible violations of bribery laws: Link

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) will detail plans to turn around performance at its core bond-trading unit next month after unusual pressure from large investors frustrated by vague explanations of its troubles, people familiar with the matter told Reuters: Link

Bloomberg

On Tuesday morning, disaster analyst Chuck Watson had pegged $42 billion as a reasonable estimate for the cost of destruction Tropical Storm Harvey would leave in its wake. By the end of the day, he’d added another $10 billion: Link

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) exercised warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), locking in an $11.5 billion investment gain in a move that was telegraphed earlier this year: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US MBA mortgage applications index -2.3% vs -0.5% prior

The ADP national employment report for August will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is set to speak in Chicago at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Citi upgraded Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral To Buy

(NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral To Buy Piper Jaffray upgraded Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: SC) from Neutral to Overweight Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: HESM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Stifel downgraded Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: VNO) from Buy to Hold Berenberg downgraded Coty (NYSE: COTY) from Hold to Sell

