Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 29

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, August 29, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:54:19 pm: BBY Best Buy Oct 20 $55 Calls Above Ask!: 1250 @ $2.65 vs 98 OI; Ref=$55.045

1:40:08 pm: SHLD Sears Sep 15 $8.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 333 OI; Ref=$8.45

1:39:10 pm: NWL Newell Brands Dec 15 $41 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2500 @ $7.1 vs 0 OI; Ref=$47.265

1:33:52 pm: X US Steel Sep 8 $27 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 925 @ $0.361 vs 247 OI; Ref=$25.94

1:24:53 pm: PSEC Prospect Capital Nov 17 $7 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.175 vs 707 OI; Ref=$6.8765

1:18:08 pm: CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Nov 17 $265 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 997 @ $4.75 vs 1 OI; Ref=$311.2

12:57:59 pm: HRI Herc Holdings Oct 20 $40 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 524 @ $1.949 vs 7 OI; Ref=$41.25

12:46:38 pm: MPC Marathon Pet Sep 15 $51.5 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.191 vs 290 OI; Ref=$51.62

12:00:31 pm: VRX Valeant Apr 20 $18 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 789 @ $1.121 vs 8 OI; Ref=$13.21

11:44:07 am: WEN Wendy's Nov 17 $15 Calls at the Ask: 1600 @ $0.5 vs 194 OI; Ref=$14.535

11:34:45 am: JUNO Juno Therapeutics Oct 20 $32.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 531 @ $0.71 vs 101 OI; Ref=$43.2645

11:26:30 am: SM SM Energy Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (13) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.2 vs 480 OI; Ref=$12.61

11:20:24 am: ADP ADP Jan 19 $105 Calls at the Ask: 2400 @ $5.5 vs 1336 OI; Ref=$104.53

11:14:31 am: TSCO Tractor Supply Sep 8 $58.5 Calls at the Bid: 894 @ $0.95 vs 2 OI; Ref=$58.29

11:04:35 am: PAGP Plains GP Holdings Oct 20 $22 Calls Sweep (46) at the Bid: 18143 @ $0.45 vs 12517 OI; Ref=$21.02

9:57:31 am: PYPL PayPal Sep 29 $59 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.031 vs 18 OI; Ref=$60.24

9:49:49 am: CDE Coeur Mining Dec 15 $10 Calls Sweep (10) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.701 vs 451 OI; Ref=$9.06

