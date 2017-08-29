12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares climbed 19 percent to $43.38. Raymond James upgraded Juno Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform, while Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) shares jumped 17.9 percent to $28.15 after the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY 2018 forecast.
- Catalent Inc (NASDAQ: CTLT) shares surged 15.7 percent to $40.92 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 13.9 percent to $7.33. Jazz Pharma and ImmunoGen disclosed an agreement granting Jazz worldwide rights to opt into development and commercialization of 2 early stage drugs.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 13.8 percent to $2.66 after the company disclosed that it has filed an investigational NDA with the FDA for Annamycin.
- Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE: ATW) shares gained 13.2 percent to $7.14.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares rose 10 percent to $11.91.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: IIJI) shares gained 8.4 percent to $9.29.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares climbed 7.4 percent to $3.28.
- The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ: ABCO) gained 6.3 percent to $52.97 as the company agreed to sell health care and education businesses for $2.58 billion.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 5.7 percent to $10.04 as the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for EB-101 autologous cell therapy in Epidermolysis Bullosa.
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 3.7 percent to $2.07. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on DarioHealth with a Buy rating.
