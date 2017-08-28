Market Overview

10 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2017 12:55pm   Comments
  • Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ: UNXL) shares tumbled 74.1 percent to $0.0675. On Friday, Uni-Pixel announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the next one to two business days. Benchmark downgraded Uni-Pixel from Buy to Hold.
  • Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $3.91.
  • Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares fell 12.9 percent to $2.60.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares declined 9 percent to $25.25. Susquehanna downgraded Genesco from Positive to Neutral.
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $2.74.
  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares fell 7.3 percent to $5.43.
  • Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares dipped 7.3 percent to $25.43. B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from Buy to Neutral.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) shares fell 6.5 percent to $20.43.
  • Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) dropped 4.4 percent to $142.72. Uber Technologies Inc.’s board has voted to appoint Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi as its new CEO.
  • Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) fell 3.6 percent to $22.64. Upland Software filed for up to $169.1 million stock shelf offering.

