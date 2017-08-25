18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares climbed 43.7 percent to $20.45 following announcement of the FDA approval of GOCOVRI.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) surged 17.7 percent to $10.51 after the company disclosed that it has licensed the global commercial rights to gevokizumab and its IL-1beta intellectual property portfolio.
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares rose 16 percent to $9.10 as the company posted strong quarterly results.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) climbed 16 percent to $6.90 after the company reported its mid-year June 30, 2017 operational results.
- Pure Storage Inc (NASDAQ: PSTG) gained 12.7 percent to $14.15 after the company posted strong Q2 results and named Charles Giancarlo as CEO.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares climbed 11 percent to $2.83 after surging 22.01 percent on Thursday.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) surged 10 percent to $66.29 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its sales outlook.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) gained 9.7 percent to $17.39 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 7.8 percent to $4.64. Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada received FDA approval of KEDRAB for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares gained 7.8 percent to $3.08 after jumping 33.02 percent on Thursday.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares climbed 7.3 percent to $9.55 after dropping 0.34 percent on Thursday.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 7.3 percent to $12.07 after surging 17.00 percent on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from Neutral to Buy.
- China Life Insurance Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LFC) shares gained 7.1 percent to $16.36 after falling 0.20 percent on Thursday.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 6.8 percent to $64.59. On Thursday, Signet posted stronger-than-expected Q2 profit and reported a deal to buy R2Net for $328 million in cash.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) shares climbed 6.6 percent to $46.42. KeyBanc upgraded Beacon Roofing from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares gained 5.5 percent to $116.65 as the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares rose 5.4 percent to $23.48. RBC Capital upgraded Oceaneering International from Underperform to Outperform.
- Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE: Q) shares gained 4.3 percent to $99.15. Quintiles IMS will replace Whole Foods Market Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) in the S&P 500 on August 29.
