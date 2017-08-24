The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) hit a new all-time high of $94.63 Wednesday after the company managed to report a top and bottom-line beat in its second-quarter earnings. With the stock up more than 35 percent since the start of 2017 alone, are analysts optimistic there is room for further gains?: Link

Veterinary medical distributor Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) was accused Wednesday of conspiring to exploit the U.S. opioid epidemic in its sale of drugs like Tramadol, a synthetic opiate used by both pets and human cancer patients: Link

Wall Street Journal

For the first time in a decade, the world’s major economies are growing in sync, a result of lingering low-interest-rate stimulus from central banks and the gradual fading of crises that over years ricocheted from the U.S. to Greece, Brazil and beyond: Link

President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t approve funding for a wall along the Mexico border raised alarm among some GOP lawmakers, injecting new volatility into an already uncertain political climate this fall: Link

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Wednesday cleared two of the biggest hurdles it needed to close its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc (NASDAQ: WFM), with approvals from a U.S. regulator and the grocery chain's shareholders: Link

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported a 16 percent increase in quarterly bookings and a smaller loss than the previous period as the ride-services company showed signs of inching toward profitability: Link

Bloomberg

Can oil sands pay off at just $50 a barrel?: Link

Which are the busiest U.S. housing markets?: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Initial Jobless Claims for Aug 18 234.0K vs 238.0K Est; Continuing Claims for Aug 11 1.95M vs 1.95M Est

USA Existing Home Sales (MoM) for Jul -1.30% vs 0.90% Est; Existing Home Sales for Jul 5.44M vs 5.57M Est; Prior 5.52M

Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are projected to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

JP Morgan upgraded Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) from Underweight to Neutral

(NYSE: EV) from Underweight to Neutral Stephens upgraded Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: CMG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Credit Suisse upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Neutral to Outperform

(NASDAQ: PTLA) from Neutral to Outperform Credit Suisse downgraded Teva (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Underperform

(NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Underperform Barclays downgraded Whole Foods from Overweight to Equal-Weight

