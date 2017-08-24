Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 23: United Technologies, RH, RhythmOne-YuMe

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

RhythmOne, YuMe Confirm Discussions

The Talks:

RhythmOne plc (OTC: BLNKF) and YuMe Inc (NYSE: YUME) both confirmed they're in talks regarding the potential acquisition of YuMe by RhythmOne. Their reply was in response to media speculation.

The companies said there is no certainty of a deal.

Yume closed at $5.15 on Wednesday, up 9 cents.

Chatter of PE Bid for RH

The Rumor:

RH (NYSE: RH) is said to have hired Goldman Sachs as an advisor following interest from private equity, according to unconfirmed market chatter being circulated by traders on Wednesday. Sources say a consortium of private equity forms had offered or is preparing an offer of $66.00 per share for the home furnishings retailer.

RH closed at $46.74, down $1.59.

Dan Loeb Said to Take Stake in UTX, Push for Non-core Asset Sale

The Rumor:

Activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point is said to have been building a stake in United Technologies (NYSE: UTX), according to sources as reported by the New York Post. Loeb wants UTX to spin off non-core assets, the sources said.

United Technologies declined comment. A Loeb publicist also declined comment.

United Technologies closed at $117.03, up $1.34.

