Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 23: United Technologies, RH, RhythmOne-YuMe
The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
RhythmOne, YuMe Confirm Discussions
The Talks:
RhythmOne plc (OTC: BLNKF) and YuMe Inc (NYSE: YUME) both confirmed they're in talks regarding the potential acquisition of YuMe by RhythmOne. Their reply was in response to media speculation.
The companies said there is no certainty of a deal.
Yume closed at $5.15 on Wednesday, up 9 cents.
Chatter of PE Bid for RH
The Rumor:
RH (NYSE: RH) is said to have hired Goldman Sachs as an advisor following interest from private equity, according to unconfirmed market chatter being circulated by traders on Wednesday. Sources say a consortium of private equity forms had offered or is preparing an offer of $66.00 per share for the home furnishings retailer.
RH closed at $46.74, down $1.59.
Dan Loeb Said to Take Stake in UTX, Push for Non-core Asset Sale
The Rumor:
Activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point is said to have been building a stake in United Technologies (NYSE: UTX), according to sources as reported by the New York Post. Loeb wants UTX to spin off non-core assets, the sources said.
United Technologies declined comment. A Loeb publicist also declined comment.
United Technologies closed at $117.03, up $1.34.
