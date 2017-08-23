Market Overview

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 12:18pm   Comments
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares surged 32.5 percent to $25.23 after Bloomberg reported that the company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale.
  • CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares jumped 31.3 percent to $4.91 after surging 15.39 percent on Tuesday.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares climbed 30.1 percent to $14.66 after the company issued positive regulatory update on schizophrenia program.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares surged 24 percent to $6.81 after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares jumped 15.7 percent to $11.96. Regis posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $424.2 million.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares surged 14.5 percent to $17.43. Everspin named Kevin Conley as its CEO, succeeding Phill LoPresti.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares rose 10.5 percent to $11.55.
  • Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) surged 9.7 percent to $28.76. Deutsche Bank downgraded Baozun from Buy to Hold.
  • Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares gained 9.4 percent to $19.20.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares surged 9 percent to $3.71.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 8.4 percent to $5.91.
  • Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) gained 5.4 percent to $9.85. RBC Capital upgraded Archrock from Sector Perform to Outperform.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 5.4 percent to $25.32. Piper Jaffray upgraded G-III Apparel from Neutral to Overweight.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) gained 5.3 percent to $11.82 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares rose 3 percent to $18.98 after jumping 17.46 percent on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded DSW from Neutral to Buy.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

